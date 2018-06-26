The DUP-Tory deal one year on
The DUP-Tory deal: A guide one year on

Tuesday 26 June marks one year since Theresa May's Conservatives did a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in order to keep the government afloat.

It is known as a confidence and supply arrangement, meaning the government agreed to give the DUP money in exchange for support on certain issues.

Here's a guide to how it unfolded and how it has been working for the past 12 months.

