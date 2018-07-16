Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Concerns over minority ethnic fund
Questions have been raised about whether a Stormont scheme set up to aid ethnic minority communities is serving its purpose.
Several groups that applied to the Minority Ethnic Development Fund (MEDF) have been told they have lost some funding this year.
The executive office said funding "is not reserved exclusively to minority ethnic organisations".
Nicras chairman Justin Kouame said his organisation would struggle to cope as money would now be tight.
-
16 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-politics-44839187/concerns-over-minority-ethnic-fundRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window