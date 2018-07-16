Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Nobody to speak up for them' - Anna Lo
Questions have been raised about whether a Stormont scheme set up to aid ethnic minority communities is serving its purpose.
Several groups that applied to the Minority Ethnic Development Fund (MEDF) have been told they have lost some funding this year.
Former MLA Anna Lo said the application process needed to be more transparent.
-
16 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-politics-44839189/nobody-to-speak-up-for-them-anna-loRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window