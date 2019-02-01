Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gerry Adams: Bill Clinton role 'paved way for IRA ceasefire'
Sinn Féin's former president has said the IRA ceasefire would not have happened without an intervention by the then US president Bill Clinton 25 years ago.
Gerry Adams said President Clinton's decision to allow him to travel to America in 1994 helped to pave the way for the IRA truce seven months later.
The decision was made against the advice of the UK government.
Speaking on the 25th anniversary of the controversial visit, Mr Adams said: "The visa granting was pivotal."
-
01 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-politics-47079993/gerry-adams-bill-clinton-role-paved-way-for-ira-ceasefireRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window