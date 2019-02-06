'May has no plan or credibility on Brexit'

Video

Theresa May has no plan for how to deal with Brexit's Irish border issue, the Sinn Féin leader has said.

Mary Lou McDonald made the comment after meeting the prime minister at Stormont on Wednesday.

Mrs May met Northern Ireland's five main political parties to try to reassure them that she can secure a withdrawal deal that prevents a hard Irish border.

But Ms McDonald said Ms May offered "the same old rhetoric" and had "no credibility and frankly no honour".

