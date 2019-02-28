DUP 'could back' time-limited border backstop

Video

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson has told the BBC that his party could back Theresa May’s Brexit deal if the EU agreed to a time-limit on the Irish border backstop.

The East Antrim MP said: "The nature of the time limit would be very important - it can’t be a long time in the distance."

He also said he had not had any indication of an agreement of that sort emerging in Brussels yet.

He added that he believes the UK’s negotiating position has been disadvantaged by potentially taking a no-deal withdrawal off the table.