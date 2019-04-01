Media player
Brexit: DUP 'will oppose Brexit deal 1,000 times'
A Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP has said the party will not vote for Theresa May's Brexit deal even if she presents it to the House of Commons "a thousand times".
The party's Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said its position was fixed.
He said Mrs May's withdrawal agreement, if passed, could build a trade barrier between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and "could destroy the union".
01 Apr 2019
