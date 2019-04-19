Media player
Book of condolence opened in Londonderry
A book of condolence has been opened in the Guildhall in Derry in memory of Lyra McKee.
The 29-year-old journalist was shot during rioting in the city on Thursday night.
Vigils have also been held in Derry and Belfast.
19 Apr 2019
