NI council elections: Murdered prison officer's son elected for DUP
The son of a prison officer who was murdered in 2012 has been elected as a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor.
David Black was shot dead on the M1 in County Armagh as he was driving to work.
After his election to Mid Ulster District Council on Friday, Kyle Black said he entered politics after his father's murder showed him "worst" of Northern Ireland.
03 May 2019
