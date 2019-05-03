Media player
NI council elections: Sinn Féin says voters want equality
Voters in Northern Ireland's council elections have sent a message that they want equality, according to the Sinn Féin leader.
Mary Lou McDonald also said the electorate had also shown the political stalemate at Stormont was "unacceptable".
03 May 2019
