NI council elections: SDLP renewal project 'has worked well'
The SDLP's performance in the Northern Ireland council elections has shown that its "renewal project" is "working very well", Colum Eastwood has said.
The party leader was "very, very happy" with how its candidates had done.
The SDLP made gains on Derry City and Strabane District Council.
04 May 2019
