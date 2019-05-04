Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ni council elections: John Finucane wants 'positive Belfast change'
Sinn Féin's John Finucane, the son of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane, has been elected to Belfast City Council.
He said the response to his campaign was good and he is looking forward to "changing Belfast for the positive".
-
04 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-politics-48163106/ni-council-elections-john-finucane-wants-positive-belfast-changeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window