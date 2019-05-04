Finucane wants to 'change Belfast for positive'
Video

Ni council elections: John Finucane wants 'positive Belfast change'

Sinn Féin's John Finucane, the son of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane, has been elected to Belfast City Council.

He said the response to his campaign was good and he is looking forward to "changing Belfast for the positive".

