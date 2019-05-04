Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'People want to see politics that delivers'
Alliance leader Naomi Long explans why she thinks voters rewarded the party in Northern Ireland's council elections.
Alliance, the Greens and People Before Profit topped polls in several areas.
-
04 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-politics-48164694/people-want-to-see-politics-that-deliversRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window