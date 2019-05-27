'Result is beyond my expectations'
Naomi Long: 'Result is beyond my expectations'

Naomi Long, who looks set to secure one of Northern Ireland's three seats in the European parliament, said she is overwhelmed by the result.

She more than doubled the number of votes her Alliance Party won at the 2014 election.

It will be the first time an Alliance Party candidate has ever won a European seat.

