New MEPs set out vision after EU wins
Video

European elections: Long, Dodds and Anderson elected

Three women have been elected to represent Northern Ireland in the European Parliament - the DUP's Diane Dodds, Alliance leader Naomi Long and Sinn Féin's Martina Anderson.

All three of them spoke at the end of the count, setting out their different interpretations of what the vote means for Brexit.

  • 27 May 2019