SoS criticised for not answering questions
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Karen Bradley criticised by NUJ for refusing media questions

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has been criticised by the National Union of Journalists for refusing to take questions from the media.

After political talks at Stormont on Thursday, she spoke to the press for about one minute and declined to take any questions.

Read more: Bradley criticised for snubbing media

  • 31 May 2019