Johnson: 'I want to find a deal'

Boris Johnson: 'I want to find a Brexit deal'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants to find a Brexit deal.
He was speaking ahead of talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin.
09 Sep 2019
