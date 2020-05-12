Video

Michelle O'Neill says progress on moving towards the first phase of the easing of lockdown could be made quickly if infections continue on a downward trajectory.

The deputy first minister told the assembly if the R rate of infection continued to fall "we could be in that space in the very immediate future".

But the executive has also stressed that there is no set date for when the first changes will be made and that progression will depend on key health criteria being met.

First Minister Arlene Foster has said she hopes the final stage will have been reached by December.

