Meet the rescue dog sniffing out squirrel pox

Rufus is a dog with a very important job.

He and his handler, conservationist Caroline Finlay, work with conservation groups fighting the spread of squirrel pox, a deadly virus threatening to eradicate Northern Ireland's red squirrel population.

He is one of the first conservation dogs of his kind in Northern Ireland but Caroline has plans to train many more.

Additional footage credit: North West Red Squirrel Group and Conservation Detection Dogs NI.

Video journalist: Alan Haslam