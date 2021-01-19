Stormont's agriculture minister has hit back at a claim by the NI secretary that trade disruption across the Irish Sea is due to Covid-19 and not Brexit.

On Tuesday, Brandon Lewis said images of empty supermarket shelves had "nothing to do with the Protocol".

But Edwin Poots said Brexit will affect the supply of many processed foods.

He described Mr Lewis as: "The emperor with no clothes - but instead of a small boy pointing out he's naked, the whole crowd is pointing it out."

