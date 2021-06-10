Outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster has said she feels "sad" about the manner of her departure but is "looking forward" to new possibilities.

She has been replaced by Edwin Poots as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and is due to stand down as first minister on Monday.

After a visit to the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast on Friday, she said: "I've loved representing the people of Northern Ireland and I am of course feeling a mixture of emotions."

