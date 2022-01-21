Northern Ireland is "hopefully" coming to the end of this wave of coronavirus, if not the pandemic, according to Health Minister Robin Swann.

On Thursday, the Stormont executive agreed to relax a number of restrictions, including some that affect hospitality.

Mr Swann said there would be a "full stock-take" by ministers at a meeting on 10 February, where remaining measures will be examined.

He said he was "optimistic" that Northern Ireland was heading in the right direction but highlighted that both Delta and Omicron cases continue to spread.

