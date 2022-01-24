Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has apologised for making a joke about Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and his wife.

The joke was posted on Twitter on Saturday night and has since been deleted.

Mr Poots, a Democratic Unionist Party MLA, has said his wife was disgusted by the post.

Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday, Mr Beattie admitted that what he had written "wasn't just inappropriate, it was absolutely wrong".

