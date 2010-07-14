David Miliband
Labour Party leadership contest profile: David Miliband

David Miliband has spoken to the BBC's chief political correspondent Laura Kuenssberg about his campaign to be the next Labour Party leader.

Though he is favourite to win the contest, "nothing comes by right" he said.

