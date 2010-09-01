Video

Tony Blair has described his relationship with Gordon Brown as "very, very difficult, and also ''very close,'' in an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr.

The former prime minister gave the interview ahead of his long-awaited memoirs, which are published on Wednesday.

He also said of Gordon Brown that he thought people "overestimated his capacity to be prime minister".

The Tony Blair Interview with Andrew Marr is broadcast on BBC2 Wednesday 7pm