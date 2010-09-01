Media player
Tony Blair 'can't regret' Iraq war
Tony Blair has said he "can't regret the decision" to go to war with Iraq, in an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr which is broadcast on BBC2 at 7pm.
He also added: ''How can you not feel sorry about people who have died?''
The former prime minister gave the interview ahead of his long-awaited memoirs, which are published on Wednesday.
The book took three years to write and focuses on his time spent in Downing Street.
The Tony Blair Interview with Andrew Marr is broadcast on BBC2 Wednesday 7pm
01 Sep 2010
