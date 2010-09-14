Video

Some former MPs are allowed a parliamentary pass giving them access to ministers, freedom to roam the corridors and the chance to continue to enjoy cheaper drinks at the subsidised bar.

Joe Ashton, who chairs the Association of Former MPs, defends the position - and says they are not '"scroungers".

While Green MP Caroline Lucas is not impressed with the cheap food and drink at the House of Commons.

