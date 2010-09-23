Video

Sir Denis O'Connor, Chief Inspector of Constabulary, and shadow policing minister David Hanson on whether police officers spend too much time in the office rather than crime fighting, and if Labour did enough to tackle the problems.

About 45% (3.5m) of police calls relate to anti-social behaviour, but Sir Denis said officers did not regard it as real crime and were slow to act.

