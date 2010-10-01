Andrew Neil
Video

The This Week quiz on political inventions

Andrew Neil poses the questions on political inventions to Oona King, Michael Portillo and Dave Gorman.

But he slipped up on the Tim Berners Lee question though - as he invented the world wide web and not the internet as Andrew claims.

