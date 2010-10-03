Video

The European Court of Justice is to determine whether pubs can show live football matches on satellite TV, without having to pay a subscription to Sky.

A landlady from Portsmouth who was fined £8,000 for breaching copyright when she screened Premier League games from a foreign channel is appealing against the fine.

Adrian Goldberg reports.

