Europe to decide on non-Sky TV satellite football in UK pubs
The European Court of Justice is to determine whether pubs can show live football matches on satellite TV, without having to pay a subscription to Sky.
A landlady from Portsmouth who was fined £8,000 for breaching copyright when she screened Premier League games from a foreign channel is appealing against the fine.
Adrian Goldberg reports.
There will be more about this story on BBC Radio 5 live from 2100 BST on Sunday.
03 Oct 2010
