Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MPs who stood down put on spikes by artist Shelley Wilson
Shelley Wilson has put 147 former MPs on spikes with a rogues' gallery in her Body Politic exhibition running at the Westminster Reference Library.
She told Andrew Neil about the project to remember those who left Parliament earlier this year.
-
26 Oct 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-11628552/mps-who-stood-down-put-on-spikes-by-artist-shelley-wilsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window