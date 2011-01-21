Media player
NHS reforms were potential vote loser - Portillo
Michael Portillo says government NHS reforms are needed to tackle "incredible inefficiency" and the Conservatives did not talk about the plans at election time in case it cost them votes.
"They did not believe they could win an election if they told you what they were going to do because people are so wedded to the NHS."
Fiona Phillips says the pace of the reforms threaten to destabilise the NHS while Jacqui Smith doubts whether bureacracy will be reduced as intended.
21 Jan 2011
