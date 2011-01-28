Media player
Blair feared Iraq Cabinet leaks, says Sir Gus O'Donnell
Tony Blair was "reluctant" to hold Cabinet talks on the Iraq war because he feared leaks, according to the UK's top civil servant.
Cabinet Secretary Sir Gus O'Donnell told the Iraq Inquiry that Mr Blair did not believe Cabinet meetings were a "safe space".
28 Jan 2011
