Ed Balls not best man to be shadow chancellor says Charles Clarke

Ed Balls "has his history around his neck" and was not the best choice for the role of shadow chancellor says Charles Clarke.

The former home secretary said Mr Balls would be loyal, but the Conservatives would keep reminding voters of his role in the Gordon Brown era.

Mr Clarke was reviewing the weeks' news with Andrew Neil and Michael Portillo and they also looked at control orders.

  • 28 Jan 2011