Quentin Letts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parliament needs a Black Rod, says Quentin Letts

The Daily Mail's Quentin Letts is surprised Parliament's Black Rod only earns £80,000 but said the "clerk of works" role - with symbolism, dignity and twirliness - is needed.

More from the DAILY POLITICS

Twitter with the DAILY POLITICS

  • 01 Feb 2011
Go to next video: What a Black Rod does in Parliament