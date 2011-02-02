Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jack Straw: 'I was naive to think Saddam would comply with UN'
Jack Straw has given evidence to the Iraq inquiry for a third time today, as the public hearings come to an end.
The former Foreign Secretary insisted that regime change was never a UK plan and that Saddam had "every opportunity to comply with the UN" to avoid military action.
The inquiry has examined decisions taken by the government in the run-up to the invasion, trying to establish when the UK committed itself to military action and why its efforts to secure further UN authorisation for the move in early 2003 failed.
-
02 Feb 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-12345187/jack-straw-i-was-naive-to-think-saddam-would-comply-with-unRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window