Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Johnny Ball: climate change does not add up
TV presenter Johnny Ball, known for his grasp of maths, reckons the arguments for climate change just don't add up.
The Think of a Number presenter thinks some science lessons and textbooks are scaring children unnecessarily.
Each week, the Daily Politics offers a platform to a famous person to make a film with their views on a subject before debating them in the studio.
Famous faces on the Daily Politics Soapbox
-
01 Mar 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window