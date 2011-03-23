Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Budget 2011: Stephanie Flanders looks at the bigger picture
Many of the big numbers in George Osborne's Budget box followed directly from his decision last year to tackle Britain's record deficit in a single parliament.
Labour would say the revisions to his growth and borrowing forecasts were due to that decision as well.
Stephanie Flanders takes at the bigger economic picture behind the Budget.
-
23 Mar 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-12843963/budget-2011-stephanie-flanders-looks-at-the-bigger-pictureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window