Video

David Cameron referenced Benny Hill when he addressed a Bedfordshire MP during prime minister's question time.

The PM said he thought Kelvin Hopkins was from Luton - not "Fairy Dairy land" - a line from the late TV comedian's song about Ernie the Milkman, picked by Mr Cameron when on Desert Island Discs with Sue Lawley.

The Daily Politics replayed some of the song as the panel discussed its place in British politics, and why the PM spoke about it during during his weekly grilling from MPs.

