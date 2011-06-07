Video

Singer songwriter and political activist Billy Bragg has doubts over the role of an English Parliament - alongside the Westminster Parliament - but said people in the south west, where he lives, would "bite your arm off" for more regional powers.

He said the issue of English nationalism would have to be answered if Scotland were to leave the UK, as the SNP has promised an independence referendum in the next few years.

His interview followed the airing of a Daily Politics film on an English Parliament.

More from the DAILY POLITICS

Twitter with the DAILY POLITICS