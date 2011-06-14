Video

City AM editor Allister Heath claimed the UK has 'gone soft on inflation' as he discussed the Consumer Prices Index staying at 4.5% in May, well ahead of the Bank of England's target rate of 2%.

He claimed there was "no reaction from the authorities" in Britain and it was a mistake to concentrate efforts on growth.

Cross bencher Lord Adebowale claimed the inflation burden was being felt by the poorest.

