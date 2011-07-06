David Cameron
PMQs: Miliband calls on Cameron for judicial inquiry

Ed Miliband urged David Cameron to appoint a judge to lead an inquiry into phone hacking allegations, the regulation of the media and its relations with the police.

David Cameron said action was needed but he did not want to rush a decision, while police inquiries continued.

They spoke at prime minister's questions after the latest revelations about phone hacking allegations surrounding the News of the World.

