Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Miliband calls on Cameron for judicial inquiry
Ed Miliband urged David Cameron to appoint a judge to lead an inquiry into phone hacking allegations, the regulation of the media and its relations with the police.
David Cameron said action was needed but he did not want to rush a decision, while police inquiries continued.
They spoke at prime minister's questions after the latest revelations about phone hacking allegations surrounding the News of the World.
-
06 Jul 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-14047899/pmqs-miliband-calls-on-cameron-for-judicial-inquiryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window