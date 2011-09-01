Miliband urges Cameron to press for G20 meeting
The Labour leader, Ed Miliband, is urging David Cameron to press for an early meeting of the G20 to address the global financial turmoil.
He said the prime minister should be tackling what he called the urgent problems of growth, debt and banking stability.
Mr Miliband said a meeting of the leading economies would provide the coordination needed to get global growth moving and the two months until the next scheduled summit was too long to wait.
