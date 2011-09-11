Government's 'dogma of despair'

Video

Len McCluskey, the General Secretary of the Unite union, has told Andrew Marr the government is becoming "increasingly isolated".

The Unite General Secretary said that action against public sector cuts would be widespread and direct and would include industrial action because that is what union members want.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, McCluskey criticised the government for its "dogma of despair and fear".

You can watch the Andrew Marr Show in full on the BBC iPlayer