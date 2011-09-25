Map with Labour rose
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour Party conference: Is party too London-centric?

Labour faces accusations that the party has become too London-centric when it should be rediscovering regional roots.

Andrew Cryan looked at the arguments in London, Salford and Manchester about the role of the capital as the party meets in Liverpool.

Party conference Special Report

More from the POLITICS SHOW

Twitter with the POLITICS SHOW

  • 25 Sep 2011
Go to next video: Could London leave the UK?