Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Paxman interview with Boris Johnson in full
Mayor of London Boris Johnson has offered to be Jeremy Paxman's campaign manager.
In an interview, he said he thought the Newsnight presenter would make an excellent leader of the Conservative Party, should David Cameron stand down.
-
05 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window