Liam Fox facing inquiry over role of Adam Werritty
Defence Secretary Liam Fox says he is simply carrying on doing his job after facing more questions about his private life, as the row about the role of his friend and self-styled adviser, Adam Werritty, continues.
Downing Street has confirmed that an inquiry will consider whether he has breached the ministerial code.
Supporters have dismissed speculation about his relations with a former flatmate and others as wild gossip.
Political Editor Nick Robinson has this report.
12 Oct 2011
