Jim Murphy: Liam Fox's resignation 'was not the answer'
The inquiry into Liam Fox's conduct should continue - despite him stepping down as defence secretary, Labour says.
Mr Fox resigned after a week of pressure over his working relationship with his friend, Adam Werritty. He has been replaced by Philip Hammond.
Shadow defence secretary Jim Murphy told the BBC that Dr Fox's resignation "was not the answer" and that there were "wider lessons to be learned".
15 Oct 2011
