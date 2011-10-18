Media player
Advice for a junior minister's life from Denis MacShane
Politicians aspiring to high office often serve a stint as a junior minister. They get a red box and a ministerial car, but do they get any real power?
Giles Dilnot spoke to former minister Denis MacShane, who gave his advice to those in the job and explained what life was like on the lower rungs of power.
18 Oct 2011
