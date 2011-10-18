Media player
Treasury minister David Gauke on rising inflation figures
Treasury minister David Gauke said the government was doing what it could over rising inflation but its options were limited in the current economic climate.
On the day CPI rose to 5.2%, Andrew Neil asked him when inflation would start to fall in the UK.
Andrew Neil's blog on Tuesday's inflation figures.
